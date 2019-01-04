Germany set up Swiss rematch in Hopman Cup final

The Hopman Cup final will once again be contested by Switzerland and Germany after the latter got the better of Australia in Perth.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev will get a chance to avenge last year’s Hopman Cup final loss to Switzerland after beating hosts Australia to set up a rematch with Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer.

Kerber and Zverev each claimed straight-sets victories in their country’s final round-robin ties in Perth on Friday, overcoming Ashleigh Barty and Matt Ebden respectively.

As a result, Germany will now take on Switzerland in Saturday’s final, in a repeat of the 2018 showpiece that Bencic and Federer won 2-1.

Something had to give in the meeting between Kerber and Barty, with both players boasting unbeaten singles records at the Hopman Cup prior to their contest.

It was Kerber who maintained her 100 per cent record in the competition, triumphing 6-4 6-4 before Zverev earned a 6-4 6-3 win over Ebden.

In the day’s other tie, there was an injury scare for Garbine Muguruza ahead of the Australian Open as Spain got the better of France.

Muguruza beat Alize Cornet 6-1 6-3 but received treatment on her left thigh in the first set and acknowledged she was in pain after the contest.

David Ferrer, who had earlier defeated Lucas Pouille in his final singles match in Australia, was duly partnered by American Whitney Osuigwe in the doubles contest, which Cornet and Pouille won 4-2 4-2.