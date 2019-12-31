2019, the exhilarating year that was for sport in Singapore

As 2019 comes to a close, the past 12 months continue to highlight the sporting destination that is Singapore.

From top-level international tournaments being held on the “little red dot” to world-famous football clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus gracing the island nation, sport fans in Singapore have truly been treated to an extravaganza in 2019.

The action started back in April as the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens took the National Stadium by storm for the fourth consecutive year.

As the only Southeast Asian stop of the ten-leg HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the tournament continued to deliver exhilarating action on the field and its usual dose of suspense – with 2019 once again producing new champions as South Africa followed in the footsteps of previous winners Kenya, Canada and Fiji.

The Highlights of HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

The dust had barely settled when the National Stadium once again played host to some of the world’s biggest sporting stars – including a certain Cristiano Ronaldo – on back-to-back evenings in July, this time at the International Champions Cup Singapore 2019.

First, Manchester United edged Inter Milan 1-0 courtesy of a strike from teenage prodigy Mason Greenwood, before Tottenham Hotspur claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over reigning Serie A champions Juventus – with Spurs captain Harry Kane almost taking the roof off with his amazing 93rd-minute winner from the halfway line.

A roaring success – International Champions Cup 2019 prove a triumph in Singapore

Then, in September, what else could take Singapore by storm other than the Grand Prix Season Singapore, into its 12th season now and culminating in the Singapore Grand Prix.

This year, it was Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who came from third on the starting grid to emerge triumphant for a record fifth Singapore GP title.

And when the fast cars were not captivating the attention of spectators, an illustrious line-up of musical acts including Gwen Stefani, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Swedish House Mafia certainly got the job done.

F1 Singapore GP: Sebastian Vettel takes the chequered flag for Ferrari

It was then the Indoor Stadium’s turn to take centre stage – literally – on October 26 as Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Singapore with UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren.

The headline bout featured a clash between two of the best grapplers in the sport in Demian Maia and Ben Askren, and it was the former who won by submission in the third round to finish his year on a three-fight winning streak.

The following month, combat sports fanatics were treated to another spectacle at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS, which saw veteran Nong-O Gaiyanghadao issue a reminder why he is arguably the world’s greatest Muay Thai exponent, knocking out young phenom Saemapetch Fairtex in the event’s headlining bantamweight world championship.

Finally, the sporting calendar was rounded off by another edition of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) which featured – for the first-time ever – an evening race.

The Best of Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2019

Since its inauguration in 1982, the SCSM consistently attracts thousands of participants but reinvented itself this year as a three-day event and an evening flag-off as its looks to enter the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Undoubtedly, 2019 has been a memorable year for Singapore as the island nation was once again proved to be the hub for all these amazing events taking place in the same location.

And it’s only going to get better in 2020 as Singapore once again looks to be the premium destination for fans looking for excitement and exhilaration.

Which global footballing superpowers will grace the National Stadium at the International Champions Cup Singapore 2020?

Could the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens continue its tradition of delivering the unexpected with the fifth different champion in five editions?

Can Sebastian Vettel make it another victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, which is just the main highlight of many that will descend on the Marina Bay area with the GPSS experiences and precinct parties to take place from September 11 to 22?

And which of the world’s leading female golfers will emerge triumphant at Sentosa Golf Club when the HSBC Women’s World Championship gets the sporting calendar started on February 27?

For all the thrills and spills this year has delivered, 2020 could be even better yet for Singapore as a sporting destination.