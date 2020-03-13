The Coronavirus has started to take its toll on the entire planet, with the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declaring it a global pandemic. Here, FOX Sports Asia brings you all the LIVE updates regarding the major developments happening in the world of sports due to COVID-19.

Update – 12:30 am SGT, March 14: Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed they have suspended all club activities up until Monday after Ligue 1 was postponed.

The spread of coronavirus across the globe has led to the mass cancellation of sporting events, the Ligue de Football Professionnel confirming on Friday that all fixtures in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are suspended “until further notice”.

It had initially been agreed earlier this week that all games would be played behind closed doors until April 15 but, after advice from the French government, games will now be postponed.

Update – 11:55 pm SGT, March 13: The 26th round of Bundesliga fixtures, including Bayern Munich’s trip to Union Berlin, have been postponed, the DFL has confirmed. This weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures have all been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have led to Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League all suspending their seasons.

Despite the executive committee of the league (DFL) suggesting the Bundesliga follow suit, fixtures such as Bayern Munich’s trip to Union Berlin and the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, were still scheduled to take place behind closed doors.

However, following criticism from Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the DFL said it was postponing games due to “new infections and corresponding suspected cases in direct connection with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga”.

Update – 11:35 pm SGT, March 13: DFL have announced that German Bundesliga will be suspended until April 2, ESPN FC reported on Friday.

Breaking: The DFL have announced they will suspend all Bundesliga games until April 2. pic.twitter.com/67cMIFrYMq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2020

Update – 11:25 pm SGT, March 13: Paul Pogba wants fans to “dab to beat coronavirus” as the football world steps up its precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Manchester United and France star posted on his social media channels, directing his followers towards guidance from the World Health Organisation on the pandemic.

In line with advice to cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or a tissue – not your hand – when coughing and sneezing to stop the spread of the virus, Pogba posted a picture of himself performing a dab. The dance move brings a person’s arm across their face and mouth.

Update – 11:22 pm SGT, March 13: Barcelona have suspended all first-team activity until further notice, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) recommending clubs cancel group training sessions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

LaLiga and Segunda games are off for at least the next two matchdays in efforts to combat the spread of the virus, that decision coming after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players.

Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice. pic.twitter.com/NpKMg9QfWP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 13, 2020

Update – 11:20 pm SGT, March 13: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed the Premier League’s decision to postpone fixtures amid the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, all Premier League and English Football League matches were postponed until April 3 at the earliest in an attempt to combat the global pandemic.

The decision came after meetings involving league officials and club representatives, which followed on from the news that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for the virus.

Liverpool’s players and staff have voluntarily, temporarily suspended activity at Melwood training ground, while neighbours Everton – who were due to host the Reds in the Merseyside derby on Monday – have closed all of their facilities after a member of the first-team squad reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Now Klopp, whose side lead the way by 25 points in the Premier League, has insisted he supports the call to suspend the schedule.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean,” Klopp wrote in a statement released on Liverpool’s official website. “This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever. I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”

Update – 10:55 pm SGT, March 13: The Giro d’Italia has been postponed after Hungary said it was no longer prepared to host the first three stages. Organisers RSC Sport confirmed the race would not begin as scheduled on May 9.

Friday’s announcement has long seemed inevitable, with Italy having been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. As of Friday, the country has seen 15,113 confirmed cases and 1,016 deaths.

Update – 10:25 pm SGT, March 13: The 2020 Masters has been postponed due to health concerns related to the spread of coronavirus, organisers have confirmed.

Golf’s first major of the year was scheduled to take place at Augusta National between April 9-12, with Tiger Woods set to defend the title he memorably won in 2019.

On March 4, Augusta National Golf Club issued a memo stating it planned to stage the Masters and its associated Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as planned.

However, all events have now been called off until further notice.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals." Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Update – 10:30 pm SGT, March 13: Bayern Munich will play Union Berlin behind closed doors on Saturday and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants fans to stay away from the stadium.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has urged Bayern Munich supporters to avoid travelling to Saturday’s behind-closed-doors clash with Union Berlin amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The German Football League announced on Friday all nine Bundesliga games will go ahead this weekend, before a proposed two-week hiatus comes into effect from March 17.

Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara hit out at the decision for games to be played in Germany, with all of Europe’s other major leagues being halted with immediate effect.

And Rummenigge has pleaded with his club’s fanbase to resist the urge to congregate outside Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

“Please don’t come to Berlin. Please do not gather in front of the stadiums,” he said at a pre-match news conference on the eve of the game.

Update – 9:30 pm SGT, March 13: India and South Africa’s three-match ODI series have been called off amidst threat of Coronavirus outbreak, ESPNCricinfo reported on Friday.

JUST IN: The remaining two #INDvSA ODIs – which were to be played behind closed doors – have now been called off pic.twitter.com/FE15SiHRL3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 13, 2020

Update – 9:20 pm SGT, March 13: Formula One (F1) has postponed Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix due to Coronavirus outbreak threat. The races were scheduled to take place on March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively.

Due to the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, and race organisers a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix due to take place on March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively#F1 pic.twitter.com/btpFLckwtO — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2020

Update – 8:20 pm SGT, March 13: Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara accused the German Football League (DFL) of being “irresponsible and imprudent” for allowing this weekend’s Bundesliga matches to go ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All LaLiga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A matches have been postponed with immediate effect due to the continued spread of COVID-19, while Bayern’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Chelsea next week has been called off by UEFA.

But the DFL announced on Friday all nine Bundesliga games will still be played behind closed doors this weekend, before a proposed two-week hiatus comes into effect from March 17.

Update – 7:35 pm SGT, March 13: Pakistan Super League (PSL) has rescheduled the tournament amidst Coronavirus outbreak threat.

The cash-rich T20 League, which was originally scheduled to conclude on March 22, will now end on March 18.

The #HBLPSLV schedule has been tweaked. The tournament will now end on the 18th of March. Please click here for more details: https://t.co/3jLE8GwIxh pic.twitter.com/iDcMf5YOGp — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 13, 2020

Update – 7:35 pm SGT, March 13: The German football league has proposed the suspension of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga from March 17 until April 2 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The continued spread of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the football and sporting calendar, with the top two leagues in Germany among many to be affected.

This weekend’s Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga fixtures, including Bayern Munich’s trip to Hertha Berlin on Saturday, will largely go ahead as planned behind closed doors.

Update – 7:30 pm SGT, March 13: All Premier League and English Football League matches have been postponed up to and including April 3 amid the coronavirus crisis.

Confirmation came after meetings involving league officials and club representatives on Friday.

Synchronised Premier League and EFL announcements, released at 11:00 GMT, followed the news of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The UK Government said on Thursday it was not yet necessary to postpone major sporting fixtures, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring there was “no medical reason at the moment to ban such events”.

However, the Premier League has taken the view that the time is right to call off games until the threat has subsided.

Update – 7:00 pm SGT, March 13: Fixtures in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been suspended “until further notice” due to coronavirus, the Ligue de Football Professionnel has announced.

It was agreed earlier this week that all games would be played behind closed doors until April 15 but that has now been upgraded to postponements – and follows French government advice.

An LFP statement read: “Following the announcements from the president of the republic in order to respond to the health crisis linked to COVID-19, the LFP board of directors unanimously decided on Friday, March 13 to immediately suspend Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 until further notice.

“As the president pointed out on Thursday, collective interest must be placed above everything. The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable and avoid displacement.”

Update – 6:35 pm SGT, March 13: UEFA have postponed Champions League and Europa League fixtures next week due to Coronavirus outbreak threat.

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed. Full statement: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 13, 2020

Update – 6:30 pm SGT, March 13: England and Sri Lanka Test series have been postponed due to COVID-19 threat.

ECB Statement: Test series in Sri Lanka postponed — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 13, 2020

Update – 6:15 pm SGT, March 13: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to continue as per schedule but according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s press release, majority of the foreign players are set to fly back home and will not take part in any further matches.

Update – 5:20 pm SGT, March 13: Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed till April 15 amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Just in: The start date of IPL 2020 has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 pic.twitter.com/Pff52k58Yz — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 13, 2020

Update – 4:20 pm SGT, March 13: The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) has announced an indefinite suspension of competitions due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Update – 4:00 pm SGT, March 13: British media outlet BBC Sport are reporting that Chelsea have issued a statement regarding winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

The club stated that the winger is doing well and is eager to return to the training ground as soon as possible.

Chelsea say Callum Hudson-Odoi is "doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible" after testing positive for Coronavirus.https://t.co/xT3eVigLvy pic.twitter.com/sqp6anWBsa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 13, 2020

Update – 3:50 pm SGT, March 13: Juventus correspondent of Goal.com Romeo Agresti, on his official Twitter account, has termed the rumour regarding Paulo Dybala being tested positive for Coronavirus as ‘FAKE NEWS’.

🔴 FAKE NEWS! — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 12, 2020

Update – 3:40 pm SGT, March 13: English media outlet Daily Mail are quoting El Nacional that Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star forward Paulo Dybala has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala 'tests positive for coronavirus' https://t.co/CTBgasrbSs — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 13, 2020

Update – 3:30 pm SGT, March 13: As per Press Trust of India, Delhi government are set to ban sports activities in wake of coronavirus threat.

Delhi govt to ban sports activities in wake of coronavirus threat: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2020

Update – 11:30 am SGT, March 13: Australia pace-bowler Kane Richardson will miss the first ODI against New Zealand today after he got tested for COVID-19. He had reported a mild sore throat to Australia’s medical team yesterday.

As a precaution, Richardson has been quarantined and the results of the test are expected to arrive later this afternoon.

The three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand begins today. Sydney and Hobart are the venues, and all three games will be held behind closed doors due to fears of a potential Coronavirus outbreak.

Update – 10:45 am SGT, March 13: The PGA Tour has decided to cancel The Players Championship and upcoming tournaments.

The Players Championship, Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and Texas Open have all been cancelled, the organisation said in a statement.

It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020

“We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavouring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate,” the statement explained, before concluding:

“But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

It means the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is the Masters, due to start on April 9.

Update – 10:00 am SGT, March 13: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for Coronavirus and that as a result, manager Frank Lampard, the coaching staff and senior squad have all been instructed to self-isolate.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening,” the club’s official statement read.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

An emergency meeting to discuss the Premier League’s future is set to take place on March 13, after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also tested positive for COVID-19.

Hudson-Odoi’s own diagnosis and the self-isolation of the Chelsea first-team squad and their coaches will now also be a key talking point as the league continues to consider how to respond.

Update – 9:30 am SGT, March 13: Brighton and Hove Albion have announced their Premier League fixture against Arsenal has been postponed after their manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

Paul Barber, the Chief Executive of Brighton and Hove Albion said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Mikel Arteta and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

“It’s absolutely essential the health and wellbeing of individuals takes priority and with that in mind, Saturday’s match has been postponed.”

“We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation.”

“The Premier League has announced this evening that they will convene an emergency meeting of all clubs tomorrow morning [Friday], and we will update supporters on future fixtures as and when we are in a position to do so.”

Update – 9:00 am SGT, March 13: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that the suspension of the competition is expected to continue for at least another 30 days.

It can hence be expected that the NBA will resume only in April.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on TNT that the NBA hiatus will be "at least 30 days." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver comments on the possibility of the season ending. pic.twitter.com/VvVM53yCjZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

Update – 7:30 am SGT, March 13: This weekend’s Australian Grand Prix (Australian GP), which was supposed to open the 2020 Formula 1 season in Melbourne, has been cancelled.

The news follows the McLaren racing team’s withdrawal from the race on Thursday after one of their team members tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The official statement issued jointly by F1, governing body the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation read:

“Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian GP are cancelled.”

Update – 6:30 am SGT, March 13: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and the club’s entire squad are expected to self-isolate, the Gunners have confirmed.

The club said in a statement released on Thursday that its London Colney training centre has been closed as a result of the diagnosis.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines,” a statement from the Gunners read.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”

“We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.”

Club statement: COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly,” Arteta said, before adding:

“I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Update – 6:30 am SGT, March 13: A Manchester City player is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of their family fell ill and was tested for Coronavirus. The player in question was not named by the club, but according to multiple media reports, it is first-team left-back Benjamin Mendy.

A club spokesperson said: “The club is aware that a family member of a senior men’s team player is in the hospital with symptoms of respiratory illness.”

“He has undergone tests at the hospital, one of which is for COVID-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution.”

Update – 6:30 am SGT, March 13: FIFA has confirmed this month’s South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

CONMEBOL had requested the postponement of games including Brazil v Bolivia and Argentina v Ecuador due to the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 5,000 lives worldwide.

In a statement released on Thursday, FIFA indicated a decision has not yet been made over when the two rounds of qualifiers, which were set for March 23-31, will be played.

“FIFA will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will decide whether further changes to the schedule of South American FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are required, always with the aim of protecting the health and safety of all individuals involved,”” the body said.

CONMEBOL has also confirmed a temporary suspension of the Libertadores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: The remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa will also be played behind closed doors, the International Cricket Council announced.

The remaining two #INDvSA ODIs will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KZ6llzuMTx — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2020

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: In rugby union, the Pro14 has been indefinitely suspended.

A statement said: “Resumption of the 2019-20 season will now become a matter of constant review. To this point, Pro14 Rugby has ensured that it has the latest information and guidance made available by the local and national authorities via our participating unions in the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.”

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: The next two NASCAR events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway over the next two weekends will be undertaken behind closed doors.

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: Elsewhere in the USA, the NHL season has been paused.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said: “Following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers revealed three of his players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been isolated from their team-mates. Stats Perform understands all players put into isolation have only displayed mild symptoms, meaning they have not met the threshold to be tested for the virus.

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: Bundesliga side Hannover confirmed the second case of coronavirus in their squad, with Jannes Horn following Timo Hubers in testing positive. All players from the German team will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days, with the club asking for their upcoming 2.Bundesliga games against Dynamo Dresden and Osnabruck to be called off.

Jannes Horn es el segundo jugador del Hannover 96 con corona virus. Se ha puesto a todo el equipo en cuarentena — Ezequiel Daray (@EzequielDaray) March 12, 2020

Alle Spieler der Profimannschaft von #H96 stehen ab heute für 14 Tage aus #Corona-Vorsichtsgründen unter häuslicher Quarantäne. Der Klub beantragt bei der #DFL die Absetzung der Zweitligaspiele gegen @DynamoDresden und beim @VfL_1899. #NiemalsAllein ⚫⚪💚https://t.co/OOi73uP5wq — Hannover 96 (@Hannover96) March 12, 2020

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: UEFA will hold a videoconference with European football stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the response to the outbreak. The talks will include all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: The PGA Tour will continue as scheduled, though fans will be barred from attending events starting from Friday at the Players Championship until the Texas Open, which finishes on April 5.

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: A six-week suspension was implemented by the ATP Tour, which it said came in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the spread of COVID-19 constituted a pandemic and 30-day travel restrictions imposed by the United States.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: “This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide. However, we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic.”

The WTA Tour was yet to follow suit, but the Miami Open has been scratched from its schedule after a state of emergency was declared in Miami-Dade County.

The 2020 Miami Open is cancelled. We will host the 2021 tournament from March 22nd to April 4th. pic.twitter.com/ALTWxuUaX9 — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 12, 2020

Update – 3:00 am SGT, March 13: NBA side Utah Jazz announced a second positive test for COVID-19. Donovan Mitchell confirmed he was the latest individual with the infection.

Update – 12:00 am SGT, March 13: La Liga, Eredivisie, MLS and the Portuguese Primeira Liga have been put on hiatus, while the UEFA Champions League games between Manchester City and Real Madrid, and Juventus and Lyon have officially been postponed.

Official statement. LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29. 📝 https://t.co/8PugprnNoP pic.twitter.com/lkAlD64WUA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 12, 2020

De maatregel houdt in: ❌ Speelronde 27: uitgesteld

❌ Speelronde 28: uitgesteld Het is nog onbekend wat de gevolgen van de maatregelen zijn. Zodra hier meer informatie over bekend is, zullen wij jullie hierover informeren #eredivisie #onsvoetbal pic.twitter.com/nxmHNoVym3 — Eredivisie (@eredivisie) March 12, 2020

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷 Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the ATP Tour being suspended for six weeks, while the PGA Tour will be played behind closed doors until April 5.

Update – March 12: Pakistan Super League (PSL) – the country’s cash-rich T20 league – will be played behind the closed doors in Karachi to reduce the threat of Coronavirus outbreak in the city.

🚨 IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Following government advice, the upcoming #HBLPSLV matches in Karachi will be played in front of an empty National Stadium. The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health of spectators, players, officials & media. pic.twitter.com/rKP3ZEySXw — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: UK government is still undecided whether to ban sporting events in the country amidst Coronavirus spread risk, as per Sky Sports.

Update – March 12: British media outlet BBC Sport are reporting that Australian Grand Prix has been called off.

Update – March 12: Sampdoria forward Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus, the Italian club have confirmed.

"I've tested positive for coronavirus. I want to thank you all for the many messages I've received. I also want to let you know that I'm fine, so don't worry. Follow the rules, stay at home and everything will work out." https://t.co/w2UU3cwsN4 — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: Manchester City’s clash with Real Madrid and Juventus’ game against Lyon – both in the round-of-16 in the Champions League – have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Update – March 12: McLaren have withdrawn from this weekend’s season-opening Formula One Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/BZvHVKQoev — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: The final of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Official statement: Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors. Decision taken in view of the health and safety of players fans and staff. Further details to follow shortly. — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) could be played behind closed doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Update – March 12: LaLiga has been suspended for the next two matchdays after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive Coronavirus test by one of their basketball players.

Update – March 12: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that the club will accept any decision taken with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak, as per The Sun.

Update – March 12: As per a Times Sport report, UK government are taking extra measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and by Thursday, an official announcement is expected regarding the Premier League matches to be held behind closed doors.

Update – March 12: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he is “fine” as the Italy international allayed fears after contracting Coronavirus.

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: CONMEBOL has asked FIFA to postpone the start of its 2022 World Cup qualifying, scheduled for this month, due to Coronavirus fears.

Update – March 12: The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended season games will be suspended until further notice after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Update – March 12: Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have suspended all competitive activities after it was confirmed that their league rivals Juventus’ defender Daniele Rugani has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT All competitive activities suspended: the official statement 👉 https://t.co/gbtiaEbd93#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) March 11, 2020

Update – March 12: English Premier League outfit Manchester City have offered refunds to fans uneasy over attending matches because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Update – March 12: The International Tennis Federation has confirmed the postponement of the Fed Cup finals and play-offs, which were due to be held in April.

It is with regret that we announce the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals & Play-Offs 2020 have been postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns. Full statement > https://t.co/WeNcIOyILh pic.twitter.com/rAiudl6NTu — Fed Cup (@FedCup) March 11, 2020

Update – March 12: Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19, the club have confirmed late on Wednesday night.

Update – March 12: The Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed on Wednesday.