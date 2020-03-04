All sporting events in Italy to be suspended for one month amid Coronavirus fears – Reports

The Italian Government is reportedly considering a suspension of all sporting events in Italy for a month due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, as another 27 people died over the last 24 hours.

This is according to Tancredi Palmeri, a BeIN Sports correspondent who wrote on Twitter that the Special Scientific Committee ordered by the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, have suggested that all sporting competitions in Italy – including the Serie A and the Coppa Italia – should be suspended for at least one month due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

BREAKING NEWS: special scientific committee ordered by Italian prime minister have suggested to STOP EVERY SPORT EVENTS FOR 1 MONTH due to #coronavirus outbreak — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 3, 2020

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, this is the proposal put forward by the scientific committee to the Government on how to stem the spread of the virus.

“Avoid for 30 days any events, including sporting, that involve crowds of people who do not respect the safety distance from each other of at least one metre,” says the report, before adding:

“This is one of the proposals from the scientific commission wanted by Premier Giuseppe Conte, which could be integrated into the March 1 decree and be adopted throughout the whole country.”

It comes after the latest update on the Coronavirus from the Italian government, which explained that the country has 2,263 positive cases overall, an increase of 428 on Tuesday compared to that on Monday.

The deaths had also shot up to 79 on Tuesday, an increase of 27 from Monday.

160 people have also been said to have recovered from the illness, 11 more than at this time a day earlier.