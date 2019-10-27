Alice Robinson claimed the first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup win of her career as Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for second in Soelden.

Teenage sensation Alice Robinson was in a state of shock after pipping Mikaela Shiffrin to start the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season with a giant slalom victory in Soelden.

The 17-year-old New Zealander ended last season by finishing second behind the all-conquering Shiffrin in the Soldeu giant slalom.

Robinson turned the tables on the three-time defending overall World Cup champion on Saturday, edging the American out by 0.06 seconds.

The victory was Robinson’s first in a World Cup event and she was emotional after a second run of one minute, 9.33 seconds put her on the top step of the podium.

Shiffrin led by 0.14s after the opening run but had to settle for second spot ahead of France’s Tessa Worley.

“It’s like a dream for me and I’m still in shock,” said Robinson.

“To be honest I won by such a small margin against Mikaela, I still feel really lucky to stand here.”

Austrian Bernadette Schild was airlifted off the course after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, ending her season on the day it started.