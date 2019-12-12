Singapore athletics slammed for poor outing at SEA Games 2019

Singapore Sports Institute’s (SSI) head of high performance and athlete life, Richard Gordon has slammed Singapore athletics for a poor outing at the South East Asian Games 2019 in the Philippines. Singapore could only win three bronze medals in athletics at the SEA Games and returned without winning a gold or silver.

Gordon claimed that the athletics fraternity needs to ‘get its act together’ and start working together. According to him, it’s because of the ‘infighting within the fraternity’ that Singapore athletes failed to win a silver or gold medal at the SEA Games 2019.

“We’ve seen a decline in results over the past three SEA Games. We’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes in terms of trying to help (them) to stabilise. But they seem to have a propensity for infighting within the fraternity … what I am going to say is that you need to get your act together,” said Mr Gordon as reported by Channel News Asia.

“As a fraternity, you need to start working together, you need to start providing stable governance. Because you are providing nothing more than a distraction, which is taking your time, effort and energies away from what you should be doing, which is helping to support the athletes’ development and performances,” he added.

While Shanti Pereira won two bronze medals in 100m and 200m sprints, Nur Izlyn Zaini finished third in 100m hurdles.

Image Courtesy: Today Online