FAS claim three more Singapore football players broke curfew during SEA Games 2019

The problems continue for Singapore after an early exit from the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 football event as three more footballers have broken curfew during the tournament.

Singapore U-23 could manage just four points during the group stages, and failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, and controversy came out after it was reported that six of their squad players had broken curfew while in the Philippines.

To make matters worse, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has now confirmed, as was reported by Channel News Asia, that three more footballers have broken curfew.

“Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin and Saifullah Akbar will face disciplinary measures along with the other six players,” said the FAS.

“The FAS would like to reiterate that such conduct by national team players is wholly unacceptable and any player found guilty of such offences will be dealt with severely.

“Their actions contravened the code of conduct that all national players are expected to abide by and as such, they will be dealt with by the FAS.”

Singapore head coach Fandi Ahmad has himself also voiced his disappointment over the grave issue, claiming that this was “unnecessary setback for the team” after what was a rather disappointing tournament for Singapore.