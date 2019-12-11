SEA Games |

Indonesia volleyball star slammed for middle finger & throat-slitting gestures during SEA Games 2019

randu indonesia

Indonesia volleyball star Putu Randu Wahyu Prudada has been slammed by the Philippines fans for showing middle finger and making a ‘throat-slitting’ gesture during men’s volleyball gold medal match at the South East Asian Games 2019 against the home side. Indonesia won the match 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 to win the gold.

Here’s a video of Randu making a throat-slitting gesture towards the crowd.

 

The middle blocker was then caught on camera showing his middle finger during the medal ceremony, which drew further flak from Philippines’ fans.

