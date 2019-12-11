Indonesia volleyball star slammed for middle finger & throat-slitting gestures during SEA Games 2019

Indonesia volleyball star Putu Randu Wahyu Prudada has been slammed by the Philippines fans for showing middle finger and making a ‘throat-slitting’ gesture during men’s volleyball gold medal match at the South East Asian Games 2019 against the home side. Indonesia won the match 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 to win the gold.

Here’s a video of Randu making a throat-slitting gesture towards the crowd.

SERIOUSLY? Neck slitting gesture is not a good sign of sportsmanship! This boy named Randu is not in the right mind. Hope you’ll have a good sleep tonight. #SambansaParaSaGinto #SEAGames2019 #MensVolleyball #PNMVT pic.twitter.com/hgmlAUJiRJ — rosé (@ksooreign) December 10, 2019

The middle blocker was then caught on camera showing his middle finger during the medal ceremony, which drew further flak from Philippines’ fans.

while our fellow filipino saved your fellow people from drowning, here you are. #Randu, you won the gold but never the humility and respect!!! 🤗🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/5aLUmplEZc — 𝙚𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙣 🦅 (@eyannmiguel) December 10, 2019

