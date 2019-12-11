Vietnam overtake Thailand on final day to clinch SEA Games 2019 second spot

The South-East Asian (SEA) Games 2019 have now come to a conclusion and hosts Philippines have reigned supreme – bagging as many as 149 gold medals to clinch the top spot in the medal’s tally. The battle for second place, on the other hand, was fought till the very last day and Vietnam managed to trump Thailand to finish second in the SEA Games 2019 with 98 gold medals.

Vietnam were behind Thailand before the final day of the SEA Games (10th December) by one gold medal with 79 as compared to the latter’s 80. However, in what turned out to be a topsy turvy day, Vietnam won 19 gold medals, including the Beach Handball event earlier today (11th December) and managed to clinch the second spot on the SEA Games 2019 medals tally with 98 golds.

Here’s the list of 19 gold medals Vietnam won on the penultimate and final day of the SEA Games 2019.

Men’s 10 km Open Water Swimming

Women’s 5000m

Women’s 400m

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Women’s 4x400m Relay

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Men’s Football

Beach Handball

Men’s Kickboxing 51kg full contact

Men’s Kickboxing 57kg full contact

Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 125 kg

Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65 kg

Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 61 kg

Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 55 kg

Table Tennis Men’s Doubles

Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 70 kg

Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg

Women’s Wrestling 62 kg

Thailand, on the other hand, added 12 gold medals to their tally to finish with 92 golds and had to be content with the third spot in the medals tally. Here’s the list of gold medals Thailand won on the penultimate and final day of the SEA Games 2019.

Women’s Shot Put

Men’s Judo 81 kgs

ESports Tekken7

Men’s Cycling – BMX Freestyle Flatland

Men’s Jiujitsu – U 94 kgs

Men’s Snooker Singles

Men’s Shooting Trap event

Men’s Cycling BMX Race

Women’s Volleyball

Men’s Sepak Takraw Regu Event

Women’s Sepak Takraw Regu Event

Table Tennis Women’s Doubles

SEA Games 2019: Final Medal Tally and Standings