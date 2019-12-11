Vietnam overtake Thailand on final day to clinch SEA Games 2019 second spot

The South-East Asian (SEA) Games 2019 have now come to a conclusion and hosts Philippines have reigned supreme – bagging as many as 149 gold medals to clinch the top spot in the medal’s tally. The battle for second place, on the other hand, was fought till the very last day and Vietnam managed to trump Thailand to finish second in the SEA Games 2019 with 98 gold medals.
Vietnam were behind Thailand before the final day of the SEA Games (10th December) by one gold medal with 79 as compared to the latter’s 80. However, in what turned out to be a topsy turvy day, Vietnam won 19 gold medals, including the Beach Handball event earlier today (11th December) and managed to clinch the second spot on the SEA Games 2019 medals tally with 98 golds.
Here’s the list of 19 gold medals Vietnam won on the penultimate and final day of the SEA Games 2019.
Men’s 10 km Open Water Swimming
Women’s 5000m
Women’s 400m
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Women’s 4x400m Relay
Men’s 4x400m Relay
Men’s Football
Beach Handball
Men’s Kickboxing 51kg full contact
Men’s Kickboxing 57kg full contact
Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 125 kg
Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65 kg
Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 61 kg
Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 55 kg
Table Tennis Men’s Doubles
Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 70 kg
Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg
Women’s Wrestling 62 kg
Thailand, on the other hand, added 12 gold medals to their tally to finish with 92 golds and had to be content with the third spot in the medals tally. Here’s the list of gold medals Thailand won on the penultimate and final day of the SEA Games 2019.
Women’s Shot Put
Men’s Judo 81 kgs
ESports Tekken7
Men’s Cycling – BMX Freestyle Flatland
Men’s Jiujitsu – U 94 kgs
Men’s Snooker Singles
Men’s Shooting Trap event
Men’s Cycling BMX Race
Women’s Volleyball
Men’s Sepak Takraw Regu Event
Women’s Sepak Takraw Regu Event
Table Tennis Women’s Doubles