After red card, Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo argues with Indonesia fans in stands at SEA Games 2019

Pictures of Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo arguing with Indonesia fans have surfaced online, after the former got shown a red card for complaining with the referee during the final of the Men’s football event at the SEA Games 2019.

Hang-seo allegedly argued with fans after he was given marching orders by the referee for arguing with him, after the latter refused to award his side a free-kick following Indonesia’s foul on Nguyen Trong Hoang

The 60-year-old could not stay on the touchline as Vietnam won their first-ever gold medal in the SEA Games, as he awaits the possibility of further disciplinary action.

Speaking about the game, it was Indonesia who started the game well, as they created more goal-scoring opportunities by attacking their opponents’ goalpost repeatedly.

Vietnam finally scored in the 40th minute, as Doan Van Hau headed Do Hung Dung’s brilliant free-kick past Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Winata.

In the 59th minute, Do Hung Dung’s sweet strike made it 2-0 and later, in the 73rd minute, Doan Van Hau scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-0 for their team.

Following the win, Vietnam won their first-ever gold medal in Men’s football at the SEA Games, and the Games also had their first new winner in Men’s football since Indonesia’s victory in 1993.