Indonesia fans accuse Vietnam of dirty tactics after losing out on football gold at SEA Games 2019

On Tuesday the 10th of December, Asian heavyweights Vietnam and Indonesia locked horns against each other in the final of the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

After Doan Van Hau’s gave Vietnam the lead in the 40th minute and Do Hung Dung doubled it with his 59th-minute goal, Doan Van Hau scored once again in the 73rd minute to seal the game in his team’s favour.

With that, Vietnam also won their first-ever gold medal in Men’s football in the history of the SEA Games, and the Games also had their first new winner in Men’s football since Indonesia’s victory in 1993.

The match also witnessed a few negative incidents – Indonesia’s Evan Dimas was fouled within the first half-hour and was forced to retire, and later – in the 77th minute – Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo was shown the red card for complaining to the referee.

Of the two incidents mentioned above, it was the foul on Evan Dimas that got fans talking, as Indonesian supporters accused Vietnam of employing rough tactics to win the game in an unfair manner. Doan van Hau, who appeared to stamp on Dimas causing him to fall down and hurt his leg, also got a fair bit of angry reactions despite playing well and starring in Vietnam’s win.

Take a look at some of the best reactions from fans, right below:

Evan Dimas is really needed by Indonesia, he is somehow a key. Damn! — DAN 🇩🇰 (@DenmarkTriads) December 10, 2019

No Evan dimas effect+wasit jancooook😤#TimnasDay — Aziz Bachtiar (@azizbachtiar22) December 10, 2019

That was not an accidental, stepping on Evan Dimas ankle. You know it. — abdillah gobel (@abdillahgobel) December 10, 2019

It would be a tight game if evan dimas not injured.

Vietnam play a dirty strategy and unfotunately referee didn't give red card for it brutally chalange!#TimnasDay — Djänssén (@aliefz81) December 10, 2019

Target Man Evan Dimas,Mission Completed.Asuogg wasit e… — frhnhd (@farhanharry7) December 10, 2019

PHS know Indonesian very easy without Evan Dimas and then he is executed. — Hanep.pir (@Sergio_ara77) December 10, 2019

weww seeing evan dimas crying is simply.. heartbreaking — Irene Ivanka (@rreneissance) December 10, 2019

That Vietnam number 5 shouldve seen red. Sayang gak ada VAR di Sea Games. Get well soon, Evan Dimas! — Joshua Matulessy (@jflowrighthere) December 10, 2019

Sorry, but Vietnam is not fairplay. See evan dimas violated intentionally by doan van hau, but no card was issued by the referee (should be a red card) even thought it was a very hard violation. Thank you 🙂 — Mahasiswaundp19 (@adhiptrr) December 10, 2019

Indonesia vs Vietnam

Hey you no.5 from Vietnam, your act is not fair n sportif.. We wish you will feel it seems like Evan Dimas.. #TimnasDay — Ekossri2 (@ekossri2) December 10, 2019

they don’t deserve it. they really don’t. — โอชี (@rosyianb) December 10, 2019

Oh well technically speaking, no. They don't deserve it after what they did to EDD — Hanbeans! (@vinitanavyona) December 10, 2019

Vietnam cheat — john (@john54272966) December 10, 2019

Dirty tricks always win — Adityo (@adtspr) December 10, 2019

What do you think about Vietnam’s win? Did they deserve the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football gold? Let us know in the comments below.