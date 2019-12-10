WATCH: Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo shown red card for complaining to referee during SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final

On Tuesday the 10th of December, Asian heavyweights Vietnam and Indonesia locked horns against each other in the final of the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

After Doan Van Hau’s 40th-minute goal and Do Hung Dung’s 59th-minute goal, Vietnam scored again in the 73rd minute via Doan Van Hau once again.

And as Vietnam led 3-0 with just 23 minutes of play remaining, their coach Park Hang-seo was shown a red card for complaining to the referee.

Check out the video shared right below:

It has been understood that Park Hang-seo complained to the referee after an Indonesia player tackled Nguyen Trong Hoang, following which the referee refused to take any action.

As Hang-seo complained excessively, he was shown the red card and given the marching orders, as seen in the video above.

The 60-year-old will not be on the touchline as Vietnam win their first-ever gold medal in the SEA Games, as he awaits the possibility of further disciplinary action.

Speaking about the game, it was Indonesia who started the game well, as they created more goal-scoring opportunities by attacking the Vietnam goalpost repeatedly.

Vietnam finally scored in the 40th minute, as Doan Van Hau headed Do Hung Dung’s brilliant free-kick past Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Winata.

In the 59th minute, Do Hung Dung’s sweet strike made it 2-0 for his side. Later, in the 73rd minute, Doan Van Hau scored his second goal of the game.

At the time of writing, the scoresheet at the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final read 3-0 in favour of Vietnam, with only ten minutes of play remaining.