Vietnam cruise past Indonesia to claim SEA Games 2019 gold medal

Vietnam have won the men’s football gold medal at SEA Games 2019 after recording a comfortable 3-0 final win over Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese opened the scoring six minutes before halftime, when Do Hung Dung’s freekick from the left was glanced home by Doan Van Hau.

Hung Dung then went from provider to scorer in the 59th minute as he doubled his team’s tally; latching onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and calmly guiding a low shot into the bottom corner.

Despite their best efforts, Indonesia always faced an uphill task in getting back into the contest.

And, in the 73rd minute, the result was put beyond doubt as Vietnam added a third when a dangerous freekick swung into the box by Nguyen Hoang Duc was parried away by Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata but only as far as to Van Hau, who clinically converted on the rebound to seal the win for Vietnam.