WATCH: Vietnam’s Doan Van Hau scores second goal against Indonesia in SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final

On Tuesday the 10th of December, Asian heavyweights Vietnam and Indonesia locked horns against each other in the final of the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

After Doan Van Hau’s 40th-minute goal and Do Hung Dung’s 59th-minute goal, Vietnam scored again in the 73rd minute via Doan Van Hau once again.

Check out the videos of the goal shared right below:

GOAL….GOAL….GOAL ⚽️⚽️⚽️ĐOÀN VĂN HẬU…sắp hattrick 😂🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳 VÔ ĐỊCH RỒI, CÚP RỒI 🏆🥰🥰🥰 Posted by Nguyễn Huy Phú on Tuesday, 10 December 2019

Đoàn Văn Hậu tiếp tục lập cú đúp nâng tỉ số lên 3 – 0 Đoàn Văn Hậu tiếp tục lập cú đúp nâng tỉ số lên 3 – 0 Posted by Anhemsport.com on Tuesday, 10 December 2019

Speaking about the game, it was Indonesia who started the game well, as they created more goal-scoring opportunities by attacking the Vietnam goalpost repeatedly.

Vietnam finally scored in the 40th minute, after they received a set-piece opportunity from just outside the Indonesia penalty box, after Asnawi Bahar fouled Ha Duc Chinh.

Do Hung Dung took the free-kick as mentioned earlier, and Doan Van Hau scored off a brilliant header.

In the 59th minute, Do Hung Dung’s sweet strike past Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Winata made it 2-0 for his side.

Doan Van Hau’s second goal of the game came in the 73rd minute – Nguyen Hoang Duc’s free-kick towards the far post was initially punched out by Indonesia ‘keeper Winata only for Van Hau to tap it back in.

Hence, at the time of writing, the scoresheet at the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final read 3-0 in favour of Vietnam, as it almost looks game over for their rivals Indonesia.