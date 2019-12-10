WATCH: Do Hung Dung doubles Vietnam’s lead against Indonesia in SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final

On Tuesday the 10th of December, Vietnam took on Indonesia in the finals of the Men’s football tournament at the SEA Games 2019, held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

In the 40th minute of the match, Doan Van Hau gave his team a much-deserved lead against Indonesia, and then, in the 59th minute, Do Hung Dung doubled their lead.

Check out Do Hung Dung’s goal in the video shared right below:

Speaking about the game, it was Indonesia who started the game well, as they created more goal-scoring opportunities by attacking the Vietnam goalpost repeatedly.

Vietnam finally scored in the 40th minute, after they received a set-piece opportunity from just outside the Indonesia penalty box, after Asnawi Bahar fouled Ha Duc Chinh.

Do Hung Dung took the free-kick as mentioned earlier, and Doan Van Hau scored off a brilliant header.

In the 59th minute, Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Linh tries to bring a cross from the right-wing under his control, but failed to do it cleanly. However, in attempting to do so, he drove the ball onto the way of an onrushing Do Hung Dung, who placed his shot past Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Winata to make it 2-0 for his side.

At the time of writing, the scoresheet at the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final read 2-0 in favour of Vietnam, as it almost looks game over for their rivals Indonesia.