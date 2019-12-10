WATCH: Doan Van Hau scores for Vietnam against Indonesia in SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final

On Tuesday the 10th of December, Asian heavyweights Vietnam and Indonesia locked horns against each other in the final of the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

And it was Vietnam who drew first blood, thanks to a brilliant header by Doan Van Hau from an equally brilliant free-kick by Do Hung Dung.

Check out the videos shared below, to see how the goal was scored:

GOAL…⚽️ ĐOÀN VĂN HẬU ơi, LOVE YOU, THÁI BÌNH ơi 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳 Posted by Nguyễn Huy Phú on Tuesday, 10 December 2019

Speaking about the game, it was Indonesia who started the game well, as they created more goal-scoring opportunities by attacking the Vietnam goalpost repeatedly.

In the sixth minute, Indonesia also got a free-kick which was taken by Zulfiandi, but his powerful drive was tipped over the goal by Vietnam goalkeeper Nguyen Van Toan.

In the 16th minute, Vietnam had their first goal-scoring opportunity of the day, as Nguyen Trong Hoang sent in a cross from the right-wing. Ha Duc Chinh connected with the ball properly and fired a shot as well, but unfortunately, the ball went just wide of the goal.

Vietnam finally scored in the 40th minute, after they received a set-piece opportunity from just outside the Indonesia penalty box, after Asnawi Bahar fouled Ha Duc Chinh.

Do Hung Dung took the free-kick as mentioned earlier, and Doan Van Hau scored off a brilliant header.

At the time of writing, the scoresheet at the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football final read 1-0 in favour of Vietnam, as Indonesia look to stage a comeback in the second half.