2019 SEA Games have brought several interesting and important stories to the forefront. The story of Roger Casugay, or rather his actions, particularly captured the interest of the region, after the surfer saved a fellow competitor from drowning. He will now be awarded a national distinction for the same.

According to ABS-CBN News and journalist Kat Domingo, Philippines surfer Roger Casugay, who saved an Indonesian competitor from drowning during the 2019 SEA Games surfing event, will be bestowed with the Order of Lapu-Lapu distinction. The order was created by Philippines President Rodrigo Duerte, to be given to government workers and private citizens on supporting his advocacies.

Casugay became a hero in Southeast Asia on December 6, 2019, when he gave up a gold medal position to save a fellow competitor from drowning. His actions received widespread praise across the region and he was later commended by Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

“Winning the competition and upholding sportsmanship is important, but humanity is above all. My appreciation for Roger Casugay, a Filipino surfer who lost the chance to gain gold to save an Indonesian athlete from falling during the competition,” Widodo wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, Casugay was also earlier named Philippines’ flag bearer for the 2019 SEA Games closing ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on December 11.