WATCH: Cambodia wonderkid Sieng Chanthea scores fastest ever SEA Games goal against Myanmar

Cambodia U-23 have taken an early lead against Myanmar U-23 at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 thanks to what is the fastest ever goal in the tournament’s history.

The goal was scored within 18 seconds of the start of the match by Sieng Chanthea of Cambodia, whose marauding run ended with the ball finding the back of the net.

The goal gives Cambodia a 1-0 lead early in the game and Myanmar now have it all to do if they are to win the bronze medal at the SEA Games 2019 despite winning their group early on.

During the semifinals of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament, it was Vietnam who beat Cambodia 4-0 and Myanmar were beaten 4-2 by Indonesia, resulting in the third place match taking place today. Meanwhile, the action continues with plenty of time left to play.