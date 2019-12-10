OFFICIAL: Philippines win 2019 SEA Games after taking unassailable lead

For the Philippines, the 2019 SEA Games went better than expected. The hosts broke two of their own previous records – most gold medals in a single edition and most overall medals in a single edition – as they took the lead right from the start. They have now created an untouchable lead and thus won the competition.

The Philippines have officially ‘won’ the 2019 SEA Games after taking an unassailable lead. As per the morning results, they had bagged a total of one hundred and thirty-seven gold medals, while second-placed Thailand had eighty-four. With fifty-three gold medals the gap between the two nations and fifty-two up for grabs between today and tomorrow, the hosts are the overall winners.

While yet to be officially confirmed, it is believed that Jason Baucas’s gold in 72 Kg Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling was the all-important medal which ultimately resulted in Philippines overall win.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, the contingent’s Deputy Chef De Mission Stephen Fernandez stated that he would wait for the competition to be over until declaring the win. He did, however, state that the country is incredibly proud of its athletes.

“We are very happy with our athletes as they make us proud. They really are the forefront of this campaign. We are proud of them,” Fernandez said.

Philippines have hosted the SEA Games thrice before and won the overall championship once. In 1881 and 1991, despite hosting the competition, they finished behind Indonesia in the overall tally. They finally claimed their first championship in 2005, when the games were held in Manila.

While the winner has been decided, the battle for the second-spot goes on. Thailand’s late resurgence in the last few days saw them take the spot from Vietnam, however, the gap between the two remains minimal.