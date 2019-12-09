Philippines record their best-ever overall medal haul in SEA Games history

On Day 9 of the SEA Games 2019, hosts Philippines scripted history by recording their best-ever overall medal haul in the history of the SEA Games. They bested their own numbers from the SEA Games held in 2005, when they had won 290 medals overall.

In 2005, the Philippines were the overall champions of the SEA Games hosted by themselves – and as mentioned earlier, they had won 290 medals overall – 112 gold, 85 silver and 93 bronze.

The SEA Games 2005 featured 40 sports – the highest number of sporting events in the entire history of the Games at that time, with more events than even the Asian Games and the Olympic Games.

And as of right now, at the time of writing, the Philippines have won 320 medals overall – including 128 gold, 93 silver and 99 bronze – in the SEA Games 2019 hosted by themselves once again.

With three more days to go in the 2019 edition of the Games, it is safe to say that the hosts will set a much higher record this time, as almost two hundred more medal events are set to be held in the coming days.

The overall medals tally at the time of writing, was as follows: