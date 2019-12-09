SEA Games 2019: Badminton medal tally and standings

The Badminton tournament wrapped up on Day 9 of the 2019 SEA Games, with Indonesia and Malaysia dominating proceedings. While their gold medals failed to threaten the Philippines at the top, they may eventually have an effect on the mid-table standings. Here’s what the mini-Badminton tally shapes up like.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Malaysia 3 2 5 10 Indonesia 3 2 2 7 Thailand 1 2 5 8 Singapore 0 1 2 3

Malaysia were the victors of the 2019 SEA Games Badminton tournament as they collected ten medals from seven events. Giants of the sport in the region, they secured a top podium finish in Men’s and Women’s Singles, as well as, Men’s Doubles.

Meanwhile, Indonesia came in second overall, having themselves secured three gold medals. They sealed the top spot in Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Men’s Team event, but lagged behind Malaysia in terms of overall medals.

Thailand and Singapore too found a spot for themselves on the overall table. While Thailand came in third due to a solitary gold medal, which the Women’s Team won, Singapore finished fourth, and last, with one silver and two bronze medals.

Hosts Philippines, however, remain safe on top of the table, having now crossed their best-ever gold tally. With two days remaining in the games, they look set to finish as the competition ‘winners’.