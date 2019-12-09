Indonesia athlete and SEA Games great, Maria Londa, drops retirement hint after another gold

On Monday, Indonesia star athlete and SEA Games great Maria Natalia Londa dropped a retirement hint after winning her sixth career gold medal at the SEA Games 2019.

The 29-year-old said she may no longer have long-term plans for continuing her career, after winning the gold medal in the Women’s long jump in the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in the Philippines on Sunday.

“I have counted. This is my sixth SEA Games, and [the gold] was my [SEA Games’] 12th medal. I see my run here as my last, but I don’t know, it really depends on PASI [the Indonesian Athletics Association], though,” said Maria, who started her journey as a track and field athlete in 2000 as a nine-year-old.

“I think I can still be [competing] while ushering in the juniors [at international events], but I don’t think it will be for the long term, she added further.

In her SEA Games 2019 campaign so far, Maria has won two medals – including the above-mentioned gold medal in Women’s long jump. Her second medal was the silver medal she won on Monday itself, in the Women’s triple jump event.

Her medal tally in the SEA Games 2019 was laudable given that she had suffered a knee injury for about two years.

“What I achieved here [in the Philippines] has surpassed my personal target. When you have an injury [for many years], it is a challenge to return [to competitive events]. [The injury] could damage your confidence,” she said, before concluding:

“I thank the Lord for giving me back my confidence.”

Quotes via The Jakarta Post.