OFFICIAL: Philippines break all-time SEA Games record of 112 Gold medals

Philippines have achieved a historic milestone in their journey at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019, bagging their 113th and 114th gold medal at this year’s event and crossing their previous best of 112.

The SEA Games are taking place in the Philippines itself this year, and the home nation have been dominant across sporting events, bagging plenty of medals in the process.

As of the writing of this article, the Filipino athletes have secured a total of 114 gold medals, per CNN Philippines, while their overall tally of medals is nearing the 300 mark.

BREAKING: The Philippines now has 114 gold medals, surpassing its best record in the 2005 SEA Games 🇵🇭🥇 #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/64JjzkkEz1 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) December 9, 2019

The previous best for the country at the SEA Games was a total of 112 golds achieved in 2005, while the best before that was a mere 91 gold medals secured in the 1991 edition of the tournament.

NEW SEA GAMES RECORD! 🇵🇭 History has been rewritten once again as the Philippines surpassed its 2005 SEA Games medal tally of 112 gold medals. As of Dec 9, 2019, the Filipinos have delivered 113 golds enough to set PH’s new all-time best SEA Games performance. #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/kkUl9fpSPT — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 9, 2019

As things stand, Philippines are comfortably leading the way in the table ahead of Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.