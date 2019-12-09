LIVE: SEA Games 2019 – Badminton Men’s and Women’s Finals

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the SEA Games 2019 Badminton Men’s and Women’s Finals. Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew faces Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the gold medal match for Men’s Singles, while Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan takes on Malaysia’s Kisona Selvaduray in Women’s Singles.

Two more gold medals will be decided today as the Men’s and Women’s Badminton event comes to an end. Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore will be fighting in the Singles category, hoping to seal a top podium finish, which in the long run could help them finish above their rivals.

Indonesia are currently second in the medal tally and are neck-to-neck with Vietnam and Thailand. Malaysia and Singapore, meanwhile, are fighting for dominance in the middle of the pack. With just two more days to go in the SEA Games, every medal from here on in counts.

Follow the Badminton Men’s and Women’s Singles via our Live Blog below: