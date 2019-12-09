Philippines beat Indonesia in thriller to secure first ever SEA Games esports gold

Philippines have won the first ever gold medal in the esports event at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019, beating Indonesia 3-2 in a hotly contested finale.

The feat was accomplished by the Philippines’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team on Sunday, who climbed their way up from the lower bracket playoffs to reach the pinnacle of the esports field at the SEA Games.

ABS-CBN report that Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Karl Gabriel , Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Allan Sancio “Lusty” Castromayor, and Jason Rafael “Jay” Torculas are the individuals to do the job for the Philippines and bring home the gold medal.

The team going by the name of “Sibol” did the job in the end, though Indonesia made life supremely difficult for them, constantly fighting back in the series and taking the action right till the very end.

The scores were tied at two apiece heading into the final game with nothing to choose between the two teams, but a dominant showing in Game 5 by Sibol ensured they take home the spoils after finishing second to Indonesia in the group stages.

The Mobile Legends team ensured that Philippines continue their dominance at the top of the medal standings, as of December 9 taking their gold medal tally up to 112.