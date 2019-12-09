SEA Games 2019: Badminton Men’s and Women’s singles finals schedule, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Monday, the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa, Philippines will play host to the Badminton Men’s and Women’s singles finals at the SEA Games 2019. The Men’s and Women’s doubles and Mixed doubles final will also be held on the same day.

In the first badminton match of the day, Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie will take on Indonesia’s Jordan Praveen and Oktavianti Melati Daeva in the Badminton Mixed Doubles final scheduled to be held at 12:00 pm local time.

The Women’s singles final will be held next, and in the all-important game which will begin at 1:00 pm local time, Selvaduray Kisona of Malaysia will lock horns with Hartawan Ruselli of Indonesia.

At 2:00 pm local time, the Men’s singles final will begin at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, and Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia will take on Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the gold-medal match.

In the Badminton Women’s Doubles final which will begin next – at 3:00 pm local time, Chaladchalam Chayanita and Muenwong Phataimas of Thailand will lock horns with Indonesia’s Polii Greysia and Rahayu Apriyani.

The last Badminton match of the day will be the Men’s doubles final, which will begin at 4:00 pm local time. Chia Aaron Teng Fong and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia will play against Thailand’s Isara Bodin and Jongjit Maneepong in the all-important final.

Take a look at the official Badminton schedule at the SEA Games 2019, right below:

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 Badminton Women’s singles final will take place on Monday the 9th of December 2019, and will begin at 1:00 pm local time. The Men’s singles final will begin at 2:00 pm local time.

The Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa, Philippines will play host to both matches.

Where to watch?

You can follow the LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 Badminton Women’s and Men’s singles finals, via our Live Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.