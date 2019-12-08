SEA Games 2019 Day 8 roundup: Timor-Leste wins first medal, Badminton World No. 13 concedes shock defeat and more

Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Daily Roundup of the SEA Games 2019, where will be highlighting the key events of each day at the 30th edition of the South-East Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

Today was Day 8 of the SEA Games 2019, and it began with the Philippines Dota 2 team assuring at least a silver medal win for themselves as they beat Vietnam in the upper bracket finals by a scoreline of 2-0, in the Esports events held at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan, Philippines.

According to the news report from ABS-CBN News, The Philippines seemed to take control early on in the first match, before making a few mistakes that eventually prolonged the result.

“We made some major errors during Game 1. We also made them at the wrong time and that delayed our win,” Philippines’ Dota 2 player Marvin Salvador “Boomy” Rushton told reporters after the upper bracket final.

Overall, the Philippines Dota 2 team comprises of Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva, John Anthony “Natsumi” Vargas, Jun “Bok” Kanehara, Bryle Jacob “CML” Alvizo, Van Jerico “Van” Manalaysay and James Erice “Erice” Guerra as well – apart from Rushton.

Game 1 lasted 70 minutes due to the mistakes made by the hosts, while during Game 2, they made short work of their opponents Vietnam as they finished the match within just 20 minutes.

The loss has resulted in Vietnam getting relegated to the SEA Games lower bracket finals, where they will have to face another squad if they want to keep their chances alive.

In the afternoon, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew sealed his spot in the Badminton Men’s singles finals at the SEA Games 2019, after beating top seed and World No.13 Kantaphon Wangcharoen at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines.

Thailand star Kantaphon Wangcharoen won the first set 21-16, but then Loh Kean Yew bounced back to win the second and third sets by scores of 21-6 and 21-9 respectively.

Loh also made history by becoming the first Singaporean Badminton Men’s singles player to reach the SEA Games finals since 2007.

In the final, Loh will face Malaysia’s world No. 14 Lee Zii Jia at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, the Philippines on December 9.

Later, the Philippines Athletic Team suffered a major blow as Olympian Eric Cray got disqualified from the 100-meter dash event at the SEA Games 2019, after the crowd’s noise distracted him and forced him to commit two false starts in a row.

According to the news report by ABS-CBN News, it appeared that he did not hear the gun signal due to the noise from the crowd.

As a result, Cray did not take part in the final of the 100m dash event, and also declined to be interviewed as of press time.

In the evening, Timor-Leste finally won their first medal at the SEA Games 2019, thanks to Jose Barretto Quintas Da Silva at the Men’s Boxing flyweight event.

Da Silva lost to Thailand’s Ammarit Yaodam by a scoreline of 1-4 in the semifinals of the Men’s Boxing flyweight 52kg category. Despite his loss, he will still be awarded a bronze medal.

Earlier, hundreds of fans from the Philippines gathered at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Sunday, to extend support to Timor-Leste’s Amorin Imbrolia Araujo dos Reis as she contested in the Taekwondo event at the SEA Games 2019.

The Filipino support eventually bore fruit as Araujo dos Reis ended up winning a bronze medal, only her first and Timor-Leste’s second medal win in the ongoing SEA Games 2019.