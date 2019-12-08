SEA Games 2019: Badminton Men’s and Women’s singles finals live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Monday the 9th of December, the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa, Philippines will play host to the Badminton Men’s and Women’s singles finals at the SEA Games 2019.

The Women’s singles final will be held first, and Hartawan Ruselli of Indonesia will lock horns with Selvaduray Kisona of Malaysia in the game which will begin at 1:00 pm local time.

At 2:00 pm local time, the Men’s singles final will begin at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew will take on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the gold-medal match.

In other matches, Indonesia’s Jordan Praveen and Oktavianti Melati Daeva will take on Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie in the Badminton Mixed Doubles final scheduled to be held at 12:00 pm local time, and in the Badminton Women’s Doubles final which will begin at 3:00 pm local time, Indonesia’s Polii Greysia and Rahayu Apriyani will lock horns with Chaladchalam Chayanita and Muenwong Phataimas of Thailand.

The last Badminton match of the day will be the Men’s doubles final, which will begin at 4:00 pm local time. Isara Bodin and Jongjit Maneepong of Thailand will play against Chia Aaron Teng Fong and Soh Wooi Yik in the all-important game.

