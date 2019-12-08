WATCH: Philippines fans cheer for Timor-Leste athlete as she wins her first SEA Games 2019 medal

Hundreds of fans from the Philippines gathered at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Sunday, to extend support to Timor-Leste’s Amorin Imbrolia Araujo dos Reis as she contested in the Taekwondo event at the SEA Games 2019.

The Filipino support eventually bore fruit as Araujo dos Reis ended up winning a bronze medal, only her first and Timor-Leste’s second medal win in the ongoing SEA Games 2019!

Check out the videos shared right below:

WATCH: Filipino crowd 🇵🇭 rooting for Amorin Imbrolia Araujo dos Reis of Timor Leste 🇹🇱. She gives her country a bronze 🥉! | @anjocalimario pic.twitter.com/5gJliaf64w — CNN Philippines Sports Desk (@sportsdeskph) December 8, 2019

Crowd in Ninoy Aquino Stadium cheers for winless Timor Leste as taekwondo competition resumes today. @mbsportsonline pic.twitter.com/B3fZyuof39 — Erma Edera (@MBEderaErma) December 8, 2019

TAEKWONDO: Crowd goes wild as Timor Leste wins a match in the Under 57 kg Sparring Events. | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/ytHeX4fSmn — Michelle Lojo (@MGLojo) December 8, 2019

Following her win, more Filipino fans congratulated Araujo dos Reis for her remarkable performance and fighting spirit.

“A happy news I received today – Timor-Leste getting a bronze medal in Taekwondo 30th SEA Games Finally, they will not go home with an empty medal bag #SEAGames2019,” @DewCrook wrote.

@edwidjonlennon observed: “The Filipino crowd here in Rizal Memorial Coliseum are cheering Timor-Leste’s bet in taekwondo as if she is a hometown hero. What a moment! #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne”

Earlier on Sunday, Quintas Da Sil of Timor Leste was assured of a bronze medal win – his country’s first medal in the SEA Games 2019, despite losing to Ammarit Yaodam of Thailand in the Men’s Boxing flyweight semi-final.

Last Tuesday, Inquirer.net had reported that Filipino netizens had expressed their keenness to support Timor Leste’s athletes who are yet to win any medal in the SEA Games 2019.

It does feel good to see that the love for sports and winning has effectively transcended man-made boundaries, that too in a good way.