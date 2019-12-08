Timor-Leste finally wins first SEA Games 2019 medal on Day 7

On Sunday the 8th of December, Timor-Leste finally won their first medal at the SEA Games 2019, thanks to Jose Barretto Quintas Da Silva at the Men’s Boxing flyweight event.

Da Silva lost to Thailand’s Ammarit Yaodam by a scoreline of 1-4 in the semifinals of the Men’s Boxing flyweight 52kg category. Despite his loss, he will still be awarded a bronze medal.

Check out the tweets shared right below:

Timor Leste's Jose Baretto Quintas da Silva lost to Thailand's Ammarit Yaodam in the semis of the men's flyweight, but he's assured of a bronze medal in boxing. That's one medal for Timor Leste! — Camille B. Naredo || SEAG 🥴 (@camillenaredo) December 8, 2019

Timor Leste’s Quintas Da Sil loses his semifinal match but he will be awarded a bronze medal tomorrow! First medal for Timor Leste in the #SEAGames2019! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0E6XiYCyPy — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) December 8, 2019

Earlier, hundreds of fans from the Philippines gathered at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Sunday, to extend support to Timor-Leste’s Amorin Imbrolia Araujo dos Reis as she contested in the Taekwondo event at the SEA Games 2019.

The Filipino support eventually bore fruit as Araujo dos Reis ended up winning a bronze medal, only her first and Timor-Leste’s second medal win in the ongoing SEA Games 2019.

Following her win, more Filipino fans congratulated Araujo dos Reis for her remarkable performance and fighting spirit.

“A happy news I received today – Timor-Leste getting a bronze medal in Taekwondo 30th SEA Games Finally, they will not go home with an empty medal bag #SEAGames2019,” @DewCrook wrote.

@edwidjonlennon observed: “The Filipino crowd here in Rizal Memorial Coliseum are cheering Timor-Leste’s bet in taekwondo as if she is a hometown hero. What a moment! #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne”