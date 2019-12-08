SEA games 2019: Former gold medalist Eric Cray disqualified from 100m dash after crowd’s noise distracted him

On Sunday the 8th of December, the Philippines Athletic Team suffered a major blow as Olympian Eric Cray got disqualified from the 100-meter dash event at the SEA Games 2019, after the crowd’s noise distracted him and forced him to commit two false starts in a row.

The 31-year-old committed two false starts as mentioned above, during the qualifying heats on Sunday morning at the New Clark City Stadium, and that in turn disqualified him from further participation. According to the news report by ABS-CBN News, it appeared that he did not hear the gun signal due to the noise from the crowd.

As a result, Cray will not be taking part in the final of the 100m dash event, which has been scheduled to be held later in the evening on Sunday itself. He also declined to be interviewed as of press time.

In case you did not know, Cray is a former gold medalist for the same event in the SEA Games, having finished first in the 100m dash held at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. Two years later, he settled for the silver medal in the same event at Kuala Lumpur, and was widely expected to finish on the podium this year as well.