World No.13 Kantaphon Wangcharoen concedes shock defeat in SEA Games 2019 Badminton Men’s singles semi-final

On Sunday the 8th of December, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew sealed his spot in the Badminton Men’s singles finals at the SEA Games 2019, after beating top seed and World No.13 Kantaphon Wangcharoen at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines.

Thailand star Kantaphon Wangcharoen won the first set 21-16, but then Loh Kean Yew bounced back to win the second and third sets by scores of 21-6 and 21-9 respectively.

Loh also made history by becoming the first Singaporean Badminton Men’s singles player to reach the SEA Games finals since 2007.

As mentioned earlier, Wangcharoen is ranked at world no. 13 as per the Badminton World Federation (BWF), whereas Loh is ranked at world no.30.

The 21-year-old Singapore international won the bronze medal at the 2015 SEA Games – and his win against Wangcharoen means that he will improve his result this time, as he is now assured of at least a silver medal win.

The Badminton Men’s singles final will be held on December 9 at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines and will begin at 12:00 pm local time.

In the final, Loh will meet either Malaysia’s world No. 14 Lee Zii Jia or Thailand’s world No. 25 Sitthikom Thammasin, who will battle against each other in the second Badminton Men’s singles semi-final scheduled to be held later on Sunday.