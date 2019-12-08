SEA Games 2019: Philippines Dota 2 team assures at least silver medal in Esports

On Sunday, the Philippines Dota 2 team assured at least a silver medal win for themselves as they beat Vietnam in the upper bracket finals by a scoreline of 2-0, in the Esports events at the SEA Games 2019 held at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan, Philippines.

After a long first match, the Philippine squad quickly won against the Vietnamese team in the second match of the SEA Games upper bracket finals, to secure a spot in the final.

According to the news report from ABS-CBN News, The Philippines seemed to take control early on in the first match, before making a few mistakes that eventually prolonged the result.

“We made some major errors during Game 1. We also made them at the wrong time and that delayed our win,” Philippines’ Dota 2 player Marvin Salvador “Boomy” Rushton told reporters after the upper bracket final.

Overall, the Philippines Dota 2 team comprises of Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva, John Anthony “Natsumi” Vargas, Jun “Bok” Kanehara, Bryle Jacob “CML” Alvizo, Van Jerico “Van” Manalaysay and James Erice “Erice” Guerra as well – apart from Rushton.

Game 1 lasted 70 minutes due to the mistakes made by the hosts, while during Game 2, they made short work of their opponents Vietnam as they finished the match within just 20 minutes.

The loss has resulted in Vietnam getting relegated to the SEA Games lower bracket finals, where they will have to face another squad if they want to keep their chances alive.

The Philippines may face Vietnam again in the finals should Vietnam win in the lower bracket finals.