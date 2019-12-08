Philippines surpass 1991 SEA Games gold medal tally, on track for best-ever haul

The 2019 SEA Games have been a successful event so far for host Philippines. The Southeast Asian side, hosting for the third time, stand atop the medal tally and are the favourites to ‘win’ the overall competitions. They have already surpassed their second-best haul of the games and remain on track to make it best-ever.

As of December 8, 2019, Day 8 of the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippines have surpassed their second-best gold medal tally in the competition. The Southeast Asian side claimed ninety-one gold medals when they hosted the multi-sport event back in 1991, and have already crossed that mark.

With three days to go in the 2019 edition of the games, the Philippines have already secured ninety-three gold medals – a tally which is set to go even higher by the end of Day 8. Their best-ever total stands at one hundred and twelve, which they accumulated back in 2005.

Furthermore, the Philippines are also on track to beat their best-ever overall haul of two hundred and ninety medals which they claimed in 2005. As it stands in the 2019 edition, they have two hundred and forty-two medals in their account.

Over two hundred more gold medals are set to be distributed in the coming three days, with the Philippines just requiring nineteen to set a new record.