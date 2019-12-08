SEA Games 2019: Philippines athlete calls out coach for ‘bullying’ after Karate gold

The 2019 SEA Games are approaching its end. Much of the main tournament has flown by without any big controversies, which in turn, marred the build-up to the competition. However, a rather disappointing incident has now come to fore, with gold medalist Junna Tsukii slamming her coach for ‘bullying’.

Filippino karateka, Junna Tsukii has called out her coach for bullying her, following her gold medal win. Tsukki has slammed the Turkish head coach, Okay Arpa, for ignoring her in front of her teammates.

Junna Tsukii released the following statement via her Facebook account:

Thank you so much for supporting and cheering me today. I’m really happy to win a gold medal at the second SEA Games in my country.

But now I’m very sad, even I have gold medal. Today we had a team meeting after our game, and during that meeting head coach call names of all the players who played today and he said that “congrats” “I proud of you” to them, but he never said my name and he didn’t look my face.

I have been ignored by him since I came back from a tournament in Madrid. I didn’t want to confuse my team, that’s why I put up with being ignored.

But I couldn’t stand being bullied in front of everyone at a team meeting today, so I asked head coach that “Why you didn’t call my name? I also played today” and he said me that “Because you are not part of the team, that’s why your medal is not for this team or not for this country. And for me you are dead, that’s why I can’t see you because you are dead”

I swear that I always fought for my country. And I am not dead, I am alive. Please stop hurting anymore, please. However, I still want to support the team for the game that will continue tomorrow. And I pray for the victory of all Philippine athletes.

Arpa or the National Karate Association are yet to comment on the same.