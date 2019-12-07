SEA Games 2019 Day 7 roundup: Vietnam, Cambodia enter men’s football finals as Philippines extend their lead in medals tally

Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Daily Roundup of the SEA Games 2019, where will be highlighting the key events of each day at the 30th edition of the South-East Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

Today was Day 7 of the SEA Games 2019, and it began with Philippines sprinter Kristina Knott breaking the 33-year-old SEA Games record in women’s 200m heats.

Knott recorded a time of 23.07 seconds to qualify on top of the charts, beating Lydia de Vega’s previous best of 23.35, which she set in 1986 games.

Indonesia’s Alvin Tehupeiory (24.09) and Vietnam’s Thi Thu Ha (24.45) finished second and third, respectively.

Later, 16-year-old Daniela Dela Pisa won the first gymnastics gold medal for the hosts at the SEA Games 2019. The youngster, who fought off ovarian cancer when she was just four years of age (as reported by ESPN), added two bronze medals to the home nation’s tally as well.

In the evening Indonesia initially threw away a two-goal lead, but then made a late comeback to beat Myanmar 4-2 after extra-time, to advance into Tuesday’s final at the men’s football tournament.

Following a goalless first half in the first semi-final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, it was Indonesia who broke the deadlock two minutes before the one-hour mark.

Asnawi Bahar passed the ball on to Egy Maulana who then brushed off a challenge from Aung Naing Win before cleverly poking the ball back to the penalty spot, where an unmarked Evan Dimas was waiting to smash a shot into the back of the net.

Egy then scored off a lovely freekick swung in from the right by Bagas Adi, to make it 2-0 for Indonesia.

Then, in the 79th minute, Zulfiandi lost possession in his own half and Myanmar’s Lwin Moe Aung pounced before slipping a pass-through to Aung Kaung Mann, who made no mistake in finishing past Nadeo Argawinata.

Just a minute later, Win Naing Tun scored one more for Myanmar, to make it 2-2.

With neither side able to find a winner in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the tie then went to extra-time and Indonesia were able to recompose themselves to take the lead again in the 102nd minute.

Osvaldo Haay scored for the eighth time in SEA Games 2019 to make it 3-2 in favour of Indonesia, before Sani Rizki found space in the box and advanced on goal in the 109th minute, before unselfishly cutting the ball back for Evan to convert and complete a 4-2 victory.

Afterwards, it was Vietnam’s turn to enhance their gold-medal credentials at SEA Games 2019, after cruising to a 4-0 semi-final win over Cambodia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Nguyen Tien Linh and Ha Duc Chinh made it 3-0 in Vietnam’s favour before half-time, with the latter scoring a quickfire brace.

And, just for good measure, they added a fourth in the 68th minute when Thai Quy whipped a low corner to the near post and Duc Chinh casually stuck out a foot to divert it into the back of the net to complete his hat-trick, although it might ultimately be credited as a Reung Bunheing own-goal.

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football final between Vietnam and Indonesia will be held on December 8.