WATCH: Vietnam score quickfire double against Cambodia in men’s football semi-final at SEA Games 2019

On Saturday, Vietnam locked horns with Cambodia in the second semi-final of the men’s football tournament at SEA Games 2019. During the first half, Vietnam scored twice within six minutes to gain a healthy advantage over Cambodia before half-time itself.

Vietnam’s first goal was scored by Nguyen Tien Linh in the 20th minute, while their second goal came from Ha Duc Chinh who scored in the 26th minute.

Take a look at Tien Linh’s header goal right below:

And the following video shows Ha Duc Chinh’s goal:

For the first goal, it was Ha Duc Chinh who kicked off proceedings as he delivered a cross to the far post which was then headed back into the goal by Nguyen Tien Linh to give Vietnam a much-needed early lead against Cambodia.

In the 26th minute, a long ball which was sent forward from Vietnam’s penalty box resulted in their second goal. Both Ha Duc Chinh and Cambodia defender Yue Safy chased the ball, but the Vietnam forward came out on top easily, as he stole the ball and raced towards the Cambodia goalpost before firing past goalkeeper Keo Soksela.

At the time of writing, Vietnam were still leading 2-0, with ten minutes of play remaining in the first half.