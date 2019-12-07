Philippines’ SEA Games 2019 medal winner proposes to girlfriend during ceremony – Watch

Philippines’ silver medal winner in men’s double tennis event of South East Asian Games 2019, Ruben Gonzales proposed his girlfriend Michele Marie Bumgarner on the court immediately after the medal ceremony. Bumgarner, who is a racing driver herself, said yes to Filipino tennis star’s proposal.

Gonzales, along with partner Treat Huey, lost the gold medal match to compatriots Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon 7-6 (6-2), 7-5. Even though Alcantara and Patrombon were unseeded in the event and their opponents were top-ranked, they managed to come out on top.

However, despite the defeat, Gonzales will go home a happy man. Here’s the full video of the 34-year-old proposing his girlfriend right after the medal ceremony of the men’s double event of the SEA Games 2019.