Indonesia survive Myanmar scare to reach SEA Games 2019 final

Indonesia had to overcome throwing away a two-goal lead as they ultimately beat Myanmar 4-2 after extra-time on Saturday to advance into Tuesday’s final.

Following a goalless first half in the first semi-final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, it was Indonesia who broke the deadlock two minutes before the hour mark.

Latching onto an incisive pass from Asnawi Bahar, Egy Maulana brushed off a challenge from Aung Naing Win before cleverly poking the ball back to the penalty spot, where an unmarked Evan Dimas was waiting to smash a shot into the back of the net.

Egy then went from provider to scorer in the 71st minute when he found in acres of space by a lovely freekick swung in from the right by Bagas Adi and duly glanced a header home.

At this stage, Indonesia looked to be cruising into the final but two mistakes then helped their opponents get back into the contest.

First, Zulfiandi lost possession in his own half in the 79th minute and Lwin Moe Aung pounced before slipping a pass through to Aung Kaung Mann, who made no mistake in finishing past Nadeo Argawinata.

Just a minute later, things went from bad to worse for the Indonesia as Nadeo raced out of goal to claim an overhit pass from Aung Naing Win but inexplicably spilled the ball under no pressure, allowing Win Naing Tun to pounce and fire the ball into the back of the unguarded net.

With neither side able to find a winner in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the tie then went to extra-time and Indonesia were able to recompose themselves to take the lead again in the 102nd minute.

Breaking down the right, Asnawi slid a dangerous ball across the face of goal and it went all the way to the back post, where Osvaldo Haay was on hand to slot home from two yards out.

And, with seven minutes remaining, Indonesia finally sealed their place in next week’s decider as Sani Rizki found space in the box and advanced on goal, before unselfishly cutting the ball back for Evan to convert and complete a 4-2 victory.

MYANMAR: Sann Sat Naing, Win Moe Kyaw, Ye Yint Aung, Ye Min Thu, Aung Wunna Soe, Aung Naing Win, Hlaing Bo Bo, Nay Moe Naing (Win Naing Tun 63’), Myat Kaung Khant (Kaung Htet Soe 78’), Lwin Moe Aung (Thu Rein Soe 96’), Htet Phyo Wai (Aung Kaung Mann 60’).

INDONESIA: Nadeo Argawinata, Asnawi Bahar, Andy Setyo, Bagas Adi, Firza Andika (Dodi Alekvan Djin 83’), Zulfiandi (Rachmat Irianto 98’), Evan Dimas, Egy Maulana (Witan Sulaeman 105’), Osvaldo Haay, Saddil Ramdani, Muhammad Rafli (Sani Rizki 46’).