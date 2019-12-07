Cancer survivor wins first gymnastics gold for Philippines at SEA Games 2019

16-year-old Daniela dela Pisa won the first gymnastics gold medal for Philippines at the South East Asian Games 2019. The youngster, who fought off ovarian cancer when she was just four years of age (as reported by ESPN), added two bronze medals to the home nation’s tally as well.

Dela Pisa won the gold medal in hoops category of women’s rhythmic gymnastics event on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila City. The youngster finished with a score of 17.750 points, which was enough for her to clinch the top spot. Malaysia’s Izzah Amzan (16.500) and Amy Dict Weg Kwan (15.900) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Dela Pisa won two bronze medals – in the ball and clubs category of women’s rhythmic gymnastics event as well.

