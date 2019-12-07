SEA Games 2019: Philippines sprinter breaks 33-year-old games record in women’s 200m heats

The 2019 SEA Games have seen several records broken with new heroes emerging to the fore. One such decades-old record was broken by Philippines sprinter Kristina Knott, who ran faster than any other athlete has done in the past thirty-three years in the women’s 200 metres preliminary heats.

Philippines’ athlete Kristina Knott broke a thirty-three years old games record in women’s 200 metres sprint. Knott recorded a time of 23.07 seconds to qualify on top of the charts, beating Lydia de Vega’s previous best of 23.35, which she set in 1986 games.

Indonesia’s Alvin Tehupeiory (24.09) and Vietnam’s Thi Thu Ha (24.45) finished second and third, respectively. Knott will now take part in the finals of the event, to be held later today, December 7. She will be hoping for another quick run around the track, which will help her achieve a podium finish.

The 2019 SEA Games have presented several such crowning moments for athletes. On Friday, December 6, 50-year-old Christina Tham won her first-ever gold medal of the competition, thirty-eight years after her debut. Later on the same day, Filippino surfer Roger Casugay became a national hero, when he gave up a gold medal-winning position to save a fellow competitor from drowning.

The games continue on Day 7, with more medals up for grabs. The Philippines, as it happens, lead the table and are expected to do so until the competition ends.

(Image credits: Willard Cheng, Twitter)