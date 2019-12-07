SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football top-scorers list

On Thursday, Vietnam drew 2-2 with Thailand and Indonesia beat Laos 4-0 in the last two group-stage matches of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament, and with that, we also identified the top four teams who will qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament.

It was Myanmar and Cambodia who qualified from Group A, while Vietnam and Indonesia qualified from Group B.

Thailand, who were the winners of the 2017 SEA Games men’s football tournament, got eliminated as a result of their draw against Vietnam in their last group-stage match.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the 4th of December, Cambodia beat Malaysia 3-1 and as a result, eliminated the 2017 SEA Games silver medalist from the tournament. As only either of Malaysia or Thailand have won the tournament since 1993, their elimination means that this time, the SEA Games will have a new football champion after Indonesia who last won the title in 1991.

On Friday, the top-scorers’ list in Men’s football at the SEA Games 2019 was also published online.

Take a look at the list right below:

Osvaldo Haay (Indonesia – 8 goals) Ha Duc Chinh (Vietnam – 8 goals) Nguyen Tien Linh (Vietnam – 6 goals) Suphanat Muenta (Malaysia – 5 goals) Egy Maulana Vikri (Indonesia – 4 goals) Aung Kaung Mann (Myanmar – 4 goals) Keo Sokpheng (Cambodia – 3 goals)

Among the above-mentioned stars, all players except Malaysia’s Suphanat Muenta have the opportunity to add to their goal-scoring numbers, as they will be playing for the respective teams in the tournament’s final/third-place playoff.

In the semi-finals which were held on 7th December, Group A table-toppers Myanmar lost to Group B runners-up Indonesia, while Group B table-toppers Vietnam beat Group A runners-up Cambodia.

The final between Vietnam and Indonesia and the third-place playoff between Myanmar and Cambodia will be held on December 8.