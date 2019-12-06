SEA Games 2019 Day 6 roundup: Singapore athlete wins gold 38 years after debut, Philippines win first-ever gold in golf and more

Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Daily Roundup of the SEA Games 2019, where will be highlighting the key events of each day at the 30th edition of the South-East Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

Today was Day 6 of the SEA Games 2019, and it began with legendary Eugene Torre leading the Philippines to the country’s first-ever SEA Games gold medal in Chess.

The 68-year-old, along with Darwin Laylo and Paulo Bersamina, won the gold for Team Philippines in the Men’s Chess Team Problem Solving event.

Later, the Philippines team added a chess silver medal to their list as well, as the team comprising of Janelle Mae Frayna, Catherine Secopito and Shania Mendoza finished second in the Women’s Chess Team Problem Solving event.

Bianca Pagdanganan then won the Philippines their first golf gold medal in golf. Pagdanganan scored seven-under after featuring in the women’s individual stroke play at the Luisita Golf Club in Tarlac.

In the afternoon, the Philippines Women’s team won the bronze medal for Beach Volleyball at the SEA Games 2019, as Indonesia beat Vietnam in what was a must-win game for the latter. Had Vietnam won, they would have overtaken the hosts to win the bronze medal themselves.

And according to ABS-CBN News, the Philippines Women’s team which comprised of Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio also attended the Indonesia-Vietnam game, and they cheered for the former in a bid to help them win against Vietnam – only for the Philippines to win the bronze medal themselves!

Earlier, the Philippines beat Singapore to finish third in the SEA Games 2019 points table for women’s beach volleyball, but had Vietnam beat Indonesia in their final game of the event, they would have tied with the hosts on points but would still have gone ahead on aggregate points scored.

That would have cost the Philippines their bronze medal, which is why they cheered on for Indonesia.

“We can’t celebrate yet,” Sisi Rondina was quoted as saying before the Indonesia-Vietnam game.

“Our goal is to get any medal. We want just a podium finish,” she said later, after winning the SEA Games 2019 bronze medal.

Later, it was Singapore athlete Christina Tham’s turn to make headlines. Now fifty years of age, Christina made her SEA Games debut in 1981, thirty-eight years ago. Almost four decades later, she won her first gold medal of the competition.

Tham had taken part in the swimming events at the 1981 Games in Manila and returned home with a silver medal in 4x100m medley relay.

“I never thought I would be back [at the] SEA Games and winning golds and scoring goals,” Christina said in an interview with BBC.

“I never thought I could perform at this level again.”

Tham helped Singapore win two gold medals at the 2019 edition of the competition, in both 4v4 and 6v6 underwater hockey.

And finally, in the evening, Singapore’s Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100m butterfly SEA Games title from 2017, after clocking a time of 51.84 seconds to win gold at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines.

Schooling’s Singapore compatriot Quah Zheng Wen finished in second place with a time of 51.87 seconds.

Both Schooling and Quah also surpassed the Olympic qualifying mark of 51.96 seconds for the 100m butterfly stroke event, to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

In case you do not remember, Schooling is also the current Olympic record holder in this particular event, having beaten USA’s swimming legend Michael Phelps in the Rio Olympics in 2016, with a time of 50.39 seconds.