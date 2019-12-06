On Friday, Singapore’s Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100m butterfly SEA Games title from 2017, after clocking a time of 51.84 seconds to win gold at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines.

Schooling’s Singapore compatriot Quah Zheng Wen finished in second place with a time of 51.87 seconds.

Both Schooling and Quah also surpassed the Olympic qualifying mark of 51.96 seconds for the 100m butterfly stroke event, to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

In case you do not remember, Schooling is also the current Olympic record holder in this particular event, having beaten USA’s swimming legend Michael Phelps in the Rio Olympics in 2016, with a time of 50.39 seconds.

The Singapore international is also the defending champion for the event in SEA Games, as mentioned earlier, and he also holds the current record timing – the timing of 51.38 seconds which he set at the 2017 Games.

Speaking about the gold medal he won on Friday, this is Schooling’s first individual medal of the SEA Games 2019 after he had to settle for silver in the 50m butterfly stroke on Thursday.

His teammate Teong Tzen Wei beat him into the gold medal in the 50m event.

With inputs from Channel News Asia.