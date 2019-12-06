On 4th December, the Philippines Men’s Football Team won their final group stage match in the SEA Games 2019 against Timor-Leste by a big 6-1 scoreline, but despite so, they failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament as they finished at third place on Group A on the basis of goal-difference.

Amani Aguinaldo scored a hat-trick for the Azkals during their 6-1 win against Timor-Leste, but later broke down into tears during a post-match interview, as he learnt that the team fell short of a semi-finals berth by just two goals.

Watch the video below:

LOOK: 🇵🇭⚽️ @TheAzkalsPH Amani Aguinaldo who delivered a hattrick in the 6-1 win over Timor Leste fights back tears as he excuses himself from an interview in the mixed zone.#SEAG2019xInquirer#WeWinAsOne pic.twitter.com/GsPRBkIlsM — Cedelf P. Tupas (@cedelfptINQ) December 4, 2019

Both the Philippines and Cambodia ended up with four points each after four games, but it was the latter – by virtue of their 3-1 win over Malaysia in their final group-stage game – that qualified to the knockouts from group A semis seat along with table-toppers Myanmar.

Cambodia had a goal difference of seven, while the Philippines had a goal difference of six, after all of their group stage matches.

Had the Azkals won 7-0 or 8-1 against Timor Leste, they could have overtaken Cambodia in standings and reached the semis.

In the SEA Games 2019 men’s football semi-finals which will be held on 7th December, Group A table-toppers Myanmar will face Group B runners-up Indonesia, while Group B table-toppers Vietnam will face Group A runners-up Cambodia.

The final and the third-place playoff will be held on December 8.