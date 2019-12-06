The 2019 SEA Games have brought to the fore several athletes and their remarkable stories. Among them, is Singapore athlete Christina Tham. Now fifty years of age, Christina made her SEA Games debut in 1981, thirty-eight years ago. Almost four decades later, she won her first gold medal of the competition.

Singapore underwater athlete, Christina Tham, has won her first-ever gold at the SEA Games, thirty-eight years after her debut. She had taken part in the swimming events at the 1981 Games in Manila and returned home with a silver medal in 4x100m medley relay.

“I never thought I would be back [at the] SEA Games and winning golds and scoring goals,” Christina said in an interview with BBC.

“I never thought I could perform at this level again.”

The underwater hockey star recalled her first appearance at the Southeast Asian Games back in 1981, accepting that she did not understand the magnitude of her win.

“I was very young and didn’t appreciate the significance [of my] achievement. I come from a typical Singaporean Chinese family where [you’re] expected to [accept] achievements with modesty,” she told BBC.

“It was only after I became an adult that I realised he enormity of my achievements – I was 12 and had won a medal in the SEA Games and was in the top 10% in the country in the [national examinations that year].”

Christina helped Singapore win two gold medals at the 2019 edition of the competition, in both 4v4 and 6v6 underwater hockey.

(Image credits: BBC.co.uk)