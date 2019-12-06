SEA Games 2019: Philippines Women’s Beach Volleyball team win bronze as Indonesia beat Vietnam

On Friday, the Philippines Women’s team won the bronze medal for Beach Volleyball at the SEA Games 2019, as Indonesia beat Vietnam in what was a must-win game for the latter. Had Vietnam won, they would have overtaken the hosts to win the bronze medal themselves.

And according to ABS-CBN News, the Philippines Women’s team which comprised of Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio also attended the Indonesia-Vietnam game, and they cheered for the former in a bid to help them win against Vietnam – only for the Philippines to win the bronze medal themselves!

Take a look at the videos below:

As it turns out, 🇵🇭 still needs INA to down VIE in the ongoing match to bag #SEAGames2019 🥉. And so, here’s Sisi Rondina cheering on INDO-NESIA! pic.twitter.com/hGpS3zN3mV — Normie Riego (@riegogogo) December 6, 2019

That 🥉-winning moment! It’s legit! 🇵🇭 wins its first women’s beach vball medal since 2005 as INA shuts door on VIE. #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/3tzDSbqJrw — Normie Riego (@riegogogo) December 6, 2019

The Philippines says thank you to Indonesia! INA gives PHI an assist for a #SEAGames2019 🥉! pic.twitter.com/xWp8myjGPS — Normie Riego (@riegogogo) December 6, 2019

As you can see, it was a win-win situation for both Indonesia and the Philippines.

Earlier, the Philippines beat Singapore to finish third in the SEA Games 2019 points table for women’s beach volleyball, but had Vietnam beat Indonesia in their final game of the event, they would have tied with the hosts on points but would still have gone ahead on aggregate points scored.

That would have cost the Philippines their bronze medal, which is why they cheered on for Indonesia.

“We can’t celebrate yet,” Sisi Rondina was quoted as saying before the Indonesia-Vietnam game.

“Our goal is to get any medal. We want just a podium finish,” she said later, after winning the SEA Games 2019 bronze medal.