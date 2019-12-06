Bianca Pagdanganan wins first golf gold medal for Philippines in SEA Games 2019

Bianca Pagdanganan won the South East Asian Games 2019 hosts Philippines their first golf gold medal of the ongoing event. Pagdanganan was featuring in the women’s individual stroke play at the Luisita Golf Club in Tarlac, where she finished top of the pile and scored seven-under.

This is the host country’s first gold medal in the sport of the ongoing 2019 SEA Games. Thailand’s Kan Bunnabodee and Pimnipa Panthong finished with silver and bronze medals respectively. While the former scored four-under, the latter shot three-under to clinch their respective medals.

With this result, the hosts are now up to 68 gold medals in the SEA Games 2019, taking their total medals to 155 which includes 50 silver and 37 bronze medals as well.