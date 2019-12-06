Vietnam swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang breaks SEA Games record to win gold in Men’s 1500m freestyle

Vietnam swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang broke the South East Asian Games record en route to winning the gold medal in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre. Hoang broke the SEA Games record, which was set by him in Malaysia two years ago.

The Vietnamese completed the 1500m freestyle in 14min 58.14sec, bettering his record of 15:20.10. Aflah Fadlan Prawira of Indonesia and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Kim Son won the silver and bronze medals respectively. With the timing of 14:58.14, he booked a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well.

“Breaking my own record is great. It is a sweet result I have earned after working very hard to prepare for the Games,” said Hoang as per Inquirer. “It is time I contributed to the country and push myself,” he added.

Vietnam’s team leader Tran Duc Phan claimed that Hoang could go on to win the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics next year as well.

“The coaches told me he could win gold and an Olympic spot prior to the Games. He is a special athlete. He will receive more support to go to the next level. I believe Hoang can do something in Tokyo,” the team leader said according to Inquirer.