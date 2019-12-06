Legendary Eugene Torre leads Philippines to first chess gold in SEA Games 2019

Grandmaster and a legend of the sport, Eugene Torre led Philippines to their first chess gold of the South East Asian Games 2019. The 68-year-old, along with Darwin Laylo and Paulo Bersamina, won the gold for Team Philippines in the Men’s Chess Team Problem Solving event.

The team of Torre, Lylo and Bersamina got the better of Thailand to win the gold for the host nation, which is their first in chess in SEA Games 2019.

Philippines added a chess silver medal to their list as well. The team of Janelle Mae Frayna, Catherine Secopito and Shania Mendoza finished second in the Women’s Chess Team Problem Solving event.

